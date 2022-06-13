Teams that have qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar:
Europe (13) — Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Wales
South America (4) — Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay
North and Central America and Caribbean (3 or 4) — Canada, Mexico, United States
Africa (5) — Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia
Asia (6) — Australia, Iran, Japan, Qatar (host), Saudi Arabia, South Korea
Oceania (0 or 1) —
|Intercontinental playoffs
|Winner qualifies
|Tuesday, June 14
Costa Rica vs. New Zealand
