Year Player, CountryG
2018 Harry Kane, England6
2014 James Rodriguez, Colombia6
2010 Diego Forlan, Uruguay5
2010 Thomas Mueller, Germany5
2010 Wesley Sneijder, Netherlands5
2010 David Villa, Spain5
2006 Miroslav Klose, Germany5
2002 Ronaldo, Brazil8
1998 Davor Suker, Croatia6
1994 Hristo Stoitchkov, Bulgaria6
1994 Oleg Salenko, Russia6
1990 Salvatore Schillaci, Italy6
1986 Gary Lineker, England6
1982 Paolo Rossi, Italy6
1978 Mario Kempes, Argentina6
1974 Gregorz Lato, Poland7
1970 Gerd Mueller, Germany10
1966 Eusebio, Portugal9
1962 Garricha, Brazil4
1962 Valentin Ivanov, Soviet Union4
1962 Leonel Sanchez, Chile4
1962 Vava, Brazil4
1962 Florian Albert, Hungary4
1962 Drazan Jerkovic, Yugoslavia4
1958 Just Fontaine, France13
1950 Ademir, Brazil8
1938 Leonidas, Brazil8
1934 Oldrich Nejedly, Czechoslovia5
1930 Guillermo Stabile, Argentina8

