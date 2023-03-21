Through March 20

1.Scottie Scheffler10.45
2.Jon Rahm9.24
3.Rory McIlroy8.95
4.Patrick Cantlay7.11
5.Cameron Smith6.10
6.Max Homa5.85
7.Xander Schauffele5.73
8.Will Zalatoris5.44
9.Viktor Hovland5.15
10.Justin Thomas4.94
11.Collin Morikawa4.90
12.Tony Finau4.55
13.Matt Fitzpatrick4.48
14.Jordan Spieth4.17
15.Sam Burns4.03
16.Tyrrell Hatton3.95
17.Cameron Young3.88
18.Sungjae Im3.79
19.Tom Kim3.76
20.Hideki Matsuyama3.30
21.Kurt Kitayama3.17
22.Keegan Bradley3.15
23.Shane Lowry3.08
24.Billy Horschel2.96
25.Tom Hoge2.94
26.Tommy Fleetwood2.91
27.Joaquin Niemann2.89
28.Brian Harman2.57
29.Sahith Theegala2.55
30.Abraham Ancer2.55
31.Justin Rose2.49
32.Sepp Straka2.47
33.Chris Kirk2.45
34.Ryan Fox2.44
35.Seamus Power2.44
36.Russell Henley2.25
37.Jason Day2.21
38.Adam Scott2.21
39.Si Woo Kim2.16
40.Kyoung-Hoon Lee2.11
41.Corey Conners2.10
42.Thomas Pieters2.09
43.Harris English2.09
44.Alex Noren2.09
45.Keith Mitchell2.03
46.Aaron Wise2.03
47.Min Woo Lee2.00
48.Kevin Kisner1.99
49.Taylor Moore1.94
50.Talor Gooch1.88

