Through March 6

1.Jon Rahm9.50
2.Scottie Scheffler9.18
3.Rory McIlroy9.04
4.Patrick Cantlay7.24
5.Cameron Smith6.36
6.Xander Schauffele5.83
7.Max Homa5.59
8.Will Zalatoris5.50
9.Justin Thomas5.14
10.Collin Morikawa4.96
11.Viktor Hovland4.71
12.Matt Fitzpatrick4.65
13.Tony Finau4.61
14.Sam Burns4.00
15.Jordan Spieth3.97
16.Cameron Young3.96
17.Tom Kim3.91
18.Sungjae Im3.68
19.Kurt Kitayama3.24
20.Keegan Bradley3.18
21.Shane Lowry3.09
22.Billy Horschel3.05
23.Hideki Matsuyama2.99
24.Tyrrell Hatton2.98
25.Joaquin Niemann2.96
26.Tommy Fleetwood2.70
27.Brian Harman2.64
28.Abraham Ancer2.64
29.Sahith Theegala2.60
30.Seamus Power2.58
31.Sepp Straka2.56
32.Ryan Fox2.49
33.Tom Hoge2.49
34.Chris Kirk2.45
35.Adam Scott2.27
36.Russell Henley2.23
37.Justin Rose2.21
38.Corey Conners2.19
39.Harris English2.19
40.Thomas Pieters2.18
41.Kyoung-Hoon Lee2.15
42.Si Woo Kim2.14
43.Jason Day2.13
44.Alex Noren2.13
45.Kevin Kisner2.07
46.Aaron Wise2.06
47.Keith Mitchell2.00
48.Talor Gooch1.98
49.Guillermo Mito Pereira1.90
50.Min Woo Lee1.85

