Through March 6
|1.
|Jon Rahm
|9.50
|2.
|Scottie Scheffler
|9.18
|3.
|Rory McIlroy
|9.04
|4.
|Patrick Cantlay
|7.24
|5.
|Cameron Smith
|6.36
|6.
|Xander Schauffele
|5.83
|7.
|Max Homa
|5.59
|8.
|Will Zalatoris
|5.50
|9.
|Justin Thomas
|5.14
|10.
|Collin Morikawa
|4.96
|11.
|Viktor Hovland
|4.71
|12.
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|4.65
|13.
|Tony Finau
|4.61
|14.
|Sam Burns
|4.00
|15.
|Jordan Spieth
|3.97
|16.
|Cameron Young
|3.96
|17.
|Tom Kim
|3.91
|18.
|Sungjae Im
|3.68
|19.
|Kurt Kitayama
|3.24
|20.
|Keegan Bradley
|3.18
|21.
|Shane Lowry
|3.09
|22.
|Billy Horschel
|3.05
|23.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|2.99
|24.
|Tyrrell Hatton
|2.98
|25.
|Joaquin Niemann
|2.96
|26.
|Tommy Fleetwood
|2.70
|27.
|Brian Harman
|2.64
|28.
|Abraham Ancer
|2.64
|29.
|Sahith Theegala
|2.60
|30.
|Seamus Power
|2.58
|31.
|Sepp Straka
|2.56
|32.
|Ryan Fox
|2.49
|33.
|Tom Hoge
|2.49
|34.
|Chris Kirk
|2.45
|35.
|Adam Scott
|2.27
|36.
|Russell Henley
|2.23
|37.
|Justin Rose
|2.21
|38.
|Corey Conners
|2.19
|39.
|Harris English
|2.19
|40.
|Thomas Pieters
|2.18
|41.
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|2.15
|42.
|Si Woo Kim
|2.14
|43.
|Jason Day
|2.13
|44.
|Alex Noren
|2.13
|45.
|Kevin Kisner
|2.07
|46.
|Aaron Wise
|2.06
|47.
|Keith Mitchell
|2.00
|48.
|Talor Gooch
|1.98
|49.
|Guillermo Mito Pereira
|1.90
|50.
|Min Woo Lee
|1.85
