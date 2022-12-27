Through Dec. 26

1.Rory McIlroy8.65
2.Scottie Scheffler8.41
3.Cameron Smith7.57
4.Patrick Cantlay7.26
5.Jon Rahm6.53
6.Xander Schauffele6.19
7.Will Zalatoris5.80
8.Justin Thomas5.41
9.Matt Fitzpatrick5.27
10.Viktor Hovland5.23
11.Collin Morikawa4.92
12.Tony Finau4.81
13.Sam Burns4.49
14.Jordan Spieth4.40
15.Tom Kim4.27
16.Cameron Young3.95
17.Max Homa3.90
18.Billy Horschel3.76
19.Sungjae Im3.58
20.Shane Lowry3.52
21.Hideki Matsuyama3.49
22.Joaquin Niemann3.30
23.Tommy Fleetwood3.01
24.Brian Harman3.01
25.Keegan Bradley2.82
26.Tyrrell Hatton2.80
27.Sepp Straka2.72
28.Ryan Fox2.69
29.Seamus Power2.69
30.Russell Henley2.53
31.Kevin Kisner2.52
32.Abraham Ancer2.51
33.Aaron Wise2.47
34.Corey Conners2.43
35.Adam Scott2.43
36.Tom Hoge2.39
37.Thomas Pieters2.39
38.Kyoung-Hoon Lee2.35
39.Alex Noren2.34
40.Talor Gooch2.24
41.Dustin Johnson2.21
42.Kurt Kitayama2.20
43.Sahith Theegala2.18
44.Guillermo Mito Pereira2.13
45.Harold Varner III2.12
46.Mackenzie Hughes1.97
47.Jason Kokrak1.96
48.Adrian Meronk1.94
49.Kevin Na1.93
50.Louis Oosthuizen1.91

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you