Through Aug. 14
|1.
|Scottie Scheffler
|11.66
|2.
|Rory McIlroy
|11.04
|3.
|Jon Rahm
|9.93
|4.
|Patrick Cantlay
|7.57
|5.
|Viktor Hovland
|6.35
|6.
|Xander Schauffele
|6.13
|7.
|Max Homa
|5.32
|8.
|Brian Harman
|4.92
|9.
|Cameron Smith
|4.12
|10.
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|4.78
|11.
|Wyndham Clark
|4.61
|12.
|Jordan Spieth
|4.54
|13.
|Brooks Koepka
|4.37
|14.
|Tyrrell Hatton
|4.32
|15.
|Tommy Fleetwood
|4.18
|16.
|Keegan Bradley
|4.08
|17.
|Cameron Young
|4.07
|18.
|Tom Kim
|4.04
|19.
|Tony Finau
|3.99
|20.
|Collin Morikawa
|3.91
|21.
|Will Zalatoris
|3.87
|22.
|Sam Burns
|3.85
|23.
|Jason Day
|3.83
|24.
|Justin Thomas
|3.66
|25.
|Sepp Straka
|3.66
|26.
|Rickie Fowler
|3.56
|27.
|Sungjae Im
|3.43
|28.
|Kurt Kitayama
|3.21
|29.
|Russell Henley
|3.20
|30.
|Lucas Glover
|2.96
|31.
|Corey Conners
|2.89
|32.
|Shane Lowry
|2.78
|33.
|Justin Rose
|2.77
|34.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|2.77
|35.
|Emiliano Grillo
|2.74
|36.
|Sahith Theegala
|2.73
|37.
|Denny McCarthy
|2.72
|38.
|Si Woo Kim
|2.60
|39.
|Harris English
|2.42
|40.
|J.T. Poston
|2.40
|41.
|Adam Scott
|2.39
|42.
|Chris Kirk
|2.25
|43.
|Adam Schenk
|2.24
|44.
|Tom Hoge
|2.23
|45.
|Taylor Moore
|2.21
|46.
|Billy Horschel
|2.19
|47.
|Ryan Fox
|2.19
|48.
|Nick Taylor
|2.15
|49.
|Cameron Davis
|2.14
|50.
|Min Woo Lee
|2.10
