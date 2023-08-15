Through Aug. 14

1.Scottie Scheffler11.66
2.Rory McIlroy11.04
3.Jon Rahm9.93
4.Patrick Cantlay7.57
5.Viktor Hovland6.35
6.Xander Schauffele6.13
7.Max Homa5.32
8.Brian Harman4.92
9.Cameron Smith4.12
10.Matt Fitzpatrick4.78
11.Wyndham Clark4.61
12.Jordan Spieth4.54
13.Brooks Koepka4.37
14.Tyrrell Hatton4.32
15.Tommy Fleetwood4.18
16.Keegan Bradley4.08
17.Cameron Young4.07
18.Tom Kim4.04
19.Tony Finau3.99
20.Collin Morikawa3.91
21.Will Zalatoris3.87
22.Sam Burns3.85
23.Jason Day3.83
24.Justin Thomas3.66
25.Sepp Straka3.66
26.Rickie Fowler3.56
27.Sungjae Im3.43
28.Kurt Kitayama3.21
29.Russell Henley3.20
30.Lucas Glover2.96
31.Corey Conners2.89
32.Shane Lowry2.78
33.Justin Rose2.77
34.Hideki Matsuyama2.77
35.Emiliano Grillo2.74
36.Sahith Theegala2.73
37.Denny McCarthy2.72
38.Si Woo Kim2.60
39.Harris English2.42
40.J.T. Poston2.40
41.Adam Scott2.39
42.Chris Kirk2.25
43.Adam Schenk2.24
44.Tom Hoge2.23
45.Taylor Moore2.21
46.Billy Horschel2.19
47.Ryan Fox2.19
48.Nick Taylor2.15
49.Cameron Davis2.14
50.Min Woo Lee2.10

