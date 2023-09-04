Through Sept. 3

1.Scottie Scheffler11.66
2.Rory McIlroy11.07
3.Jon Rahm9.57
4.Viktor Hovland7.67
5.Patrick Cantlay7.47
6.Xander Schauffele6.78
7.Max Homa5.39
8.Matt Fitzpatrick5.23
9.Brian Harman5.07
10.Wyndham Clark4.92
11.Cameron Smith4.50
12.Jordan Spieth4.41
13.Tyrrell Hatton4.30
14.Tommy Fleetwood4.19
15.Brooks Koepka4.19
16.Keegan Bradley4.11
17.Cameron Young4.10
18.Tom Kim4.07
19.Collin Morikawa3.99
20.Sam Burns3.92
21.Tony Finau3.89
22.Jason Day3.70
23.Sepp Straka3.69
24.Will Zalatoris3.60
25.Justin Thomas3.56
26.Rickie Fowler3.54
27.Sungjae Im3.48
28.Russell Henley3.40
29.Kurt Kitayama3.10
30.Lucas Glover3.02
31.Corey Conners2.91
32.Denny McCarthy2.74
33.Emiliano Grillo2.74
34.Justin Rose2.72
35.Hideki Matsuyama2.71
36.Sahith Theegala2.69
37.Shane Lowry2.67
38.Si Woo Kim2.60
39.Harris English2.54
40.Adam Scott2.37
41.Adam Schenk2.37
42.J.T. Poston2.37
43.Chris Kirk2.23
44.Taylor Moore2.19
45.Nick Taylor2.17
46.Ryan Fox2.16
47.Tom Hoge2.14
48.Billy Horschel2.10
49.Cameron Davis2.09
50.Min Woo Lee2.06

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you