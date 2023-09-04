Through Sept. 3
|1.
|Scottie Scheffler
|11.66
|2.
|Rory McIlroy
|11.07
|3.
|Jon Rahm
|9.57
|4.
|Viktor Hovland
|7.67
|5.
|Patrick Cantlay
|7.47
|6.
|Xander Schauffele
|6.78
|7.
|Max Homa
|5.39
|8.
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|5.23
|9.
|Brian Harman
|5.07
|10.
|Wyndham Clark
|4.92
|11.
|Cameron Smith
|4.50
|12.
|Jordan Spieth
|4.41
|13.
|Tyrrell Hatton
|4.30
|14.
|Tommy Fleetwood
|4.19
|15.
|Brooks Koepka
|4.19
|16.
|Keegan Bradley
|4.11
|17.
|Cameron Young
|4.10
|18.
|Tom Kim
|4.07
|19.
|Collin Morikawa
|3.99
|20.
|Sam Burns
|3.92
|21.
|Tony Finau
|3.89
|22.
|Jason Day
|3.70
|23.
|Sepp Straka
|3.69
|24.
|Will Zalatoris
|3.60
|25.
|Justin Thomas
|3.56
|26.
|Rickie Fowler
|3.54
|27.
|Sungjae Im
|3.48
|28.
|Russell Henley
|3.40
|29.
|Kurt Kitayama
|3.10
|30.
|Lucas Glover
|3.02
|31.
|Corey Conners
|2.91
|32.
|Denny McCarthy
|2.74
|33.
|Emiliano Grillo
|2.74
|34.
|Justin Rose
|2.72
|35.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|2.71
|36.
|Sahith Theegala
|2.69
|37.
|Shane Lowry
|2.67
|38.
|Si Woo Kim
|2.60
|39.
|Harris English
|2.54
|40.
|Adam Scott
|2.37
|41.
|Adam Schenk
|2.37
|42.
|J.T. Poston
|2.37
|43.
|Chris Kirk
|2.23
|44.
|Taylor Moore
|2.19
|45.
|Nick Taylor
|2.17
|46.
|Ryan Fox
|2.16
|47.
|Tom Hoge
|2.14
|48.
|Billy Horschel
|2.10
|49.
|Cameron Davis
|2.09
|50.
|Min Woo Lee
|2.06
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.