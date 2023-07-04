Through July 3
|1.
|Scottie Scheffler
|12.16
|2.
|Jon Rahm
|10.00
|3.
|Rory McIlroy
|9.22
|4.
|Patrick Cantlay
|7.41
|5.
|Viktor Hovland
|6.55
|6.
|Xander Schauffele
|6.35
|7.
|Cameron Smith
|5.46
|8.
|Max Homa
|5.24
|9.
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|5.23
|10.
|Jordan Spieth
|4.82
|11.
|Wyndham Clark
|4.61
|12.
|Brooks Koepka
|4.54
|13.
|Will Zalatoris
|4.42
|14.
|Tony Finau
|4.37
|15.
|Tyrrell Hatton
|4.31
|16.
|Sam Burns
|4.28
|17.
|Keegan Bradley
|4.24
|18.
|Collin Morikawa
|4.15
|19.
|Cameron Young
|4.12
|20.
|Justin Thomas
|4.06
|21.
|Tommy Fleetwood
|3.65
|22.
|Sungjae Im
|3.62
|23.
|Rickie Fowler
|3.56
|24.
|Kurt Kitayama
|3.40
|25.
|Tom Kim
|3.37
|26.
|Brian Harman
|3.07
|27.
|Jason Day
|3.05
|28.
|Justin Rose
|2.99
|29.
|Russell Henley
|2.91
|30.
|Shane Lowry
|2.90
|31.
|Corey Conners
|2.88
|32.
|Sahith Theegala
|2.88
|33.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|2.88
|34.
|Denny McCarthy
|2.77
|35.
|Si Woo Kim
|2.68
|36.
|Harris English
|2.59
|37.
|Sepp Straka
|2.50
|38.
|Adam Scott
|2.46
|39.
|Joaquin Niemann
|2.39
|40.
|Tom Hoge
|2.35
|41.
|Chris Kirk
|2.34
|42.
|Emiliano Grillo
|2.33
|43.
|Ryan Fox
|2.25
|44.
|Billy Horschel
|2.24
|45.
|Nick Taylor
|2.16
|46.
|Min Woo Lee
|2.14
|47.
|Taylor Moore
|2.07
|48.
|Adrian Meronk
|2.05
|49.
|Patrick Reed
|2.03
|50.
|Seamus Power
|2.00
