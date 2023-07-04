Through July 3

1.Scottie Scheffler12.16
2.Jon Rahm10.00
3.Rory McIlroy9.22
4.Patrick Cantlay7.41
5.Viktor Hovland6.55
6.Xander Schauffele6.35
7.Cameron Smith5.46
8.Max Homa5.24
9.Matt Fitzpatrick5.23
10.Jordan Spieth4.82
11.Wyndham Clark4.61
12.Brooks Koepka4.54
13.Will Zalatoris4.42
14.Tony Finau4.37
15.Tyrrell Hatton4.31
16.Sam Burns4.28
17.Keegan Bradley4.24
18.Collin Morikawa4.15
19.Cameron Young4.12
20.Justin Thomas4.06
21.Tommy Fleetwood3.65
22.Sungjae Im3.62
23.Rickie Fowler3.56
24.Kurt Kitayama3.40
25.Tom Kim3.37
26.Brian Harman3.07
27.Jason Day3.05
28.Justin Rose2.99
29.Russell Henley2.91
30.Shane Lowry2.90
31.Corey Conners2.88
32.Sahith Theegala2.88
33.Hideki Matsuyama2.88
34.Denny McCarthy2.77
35.Si Woo Kim2.68
36.Harris English2.59
37.Sepp Straka2.50
38.Adam Scott2.46
39.Joaquin Niemann2.39
40.Tom Hoge2.35
41.Chris Kirk2.34
42.Emiliano Grillo2.33
43.Ryan Fox2.25
44.Billy Horschel2.24
45.Nick Taylor2.16
46.Min Woo Lee2.14
47.Taylor Moore2.07
48.Adrian Meronk2.05
49.Patrick Reed2.03
50.Seamus Power2.00

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you