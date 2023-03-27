Through March 26

1.Scottie Scheffler10.41
2.Rory McIlroy9.08
3.Jon Rahm8.95
4.Patrick Cantlay7.13
5.Cameron Smith5.97
6.Max Homa5.80
7.Xander Schauffele5.73
8.Will Zalatoris5.24
9.Viktor Hovland4.99
10.Sam Burns4.91
11.Justin Thomas4.85
12.Collin Morikawa4.74
13.Tony Finau4.54
14.Cameron Young4.42
15.Matt Fitzpatrick4.34
16.Jordan Spieth4.02
17.Tyrrell Hatton3.84
18.Sungjae Im3.80
19.Tom Kim3.67
20.Kurt Kitayama3.34
21.Hideki Matsuyama3.19
22.Keegan Bradley3.16
23.Shane Lowry3.05
24.Billy Horschel2.95
25.Tom Hoge2.92
26.Joaquin Niemann2.90
27.Tommy Fleetwood2.88
28.Brian Harman2.59
29.Sahith Theegala2.55
30.Abraham Ancer2.47
31.Justin Rose2.46
32.Sepp Straka2.45
33.Jason Day2.45
34.Chris Kirk2.44
35.Seamus Power2.43
36.Ryan Fox2.42
37.Russell Henley2.28
38.Adam Scott2.21
39.Si Woo Kim2.20
40.Corey Conners2.12
41.Kyoung-Hoon Lee2.08
42.Alex Noren2.07
43.Thomas Pieters2.05
44.Harris English2.04
45.Aaron Wise2.02
46.Keith Mitchell2.02
47.Min Woo Lee1.97
48.Kevin Kisner1.94
49.J.T. Poston1.93
50.Taylor Moore1.92

