Players that have led off a World Series game with a home run:
|Top of first
Jorge Soler, Atlanta Braves, Oct. 26, 2021
Dexter Fowler, Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, Nov. 2, 2016
Gregor Blanco, San Francisco at Kansas City, Oct. 22, 2014
Johnny Damon, Boston at St. Louis, Oct. 27, 2004
Derek Jeter, New York Yankees at New York Mets, Oct. 25, 2000
Rickey Henderson, Oakland at San Francisco, Oct. 28, 1989
Lenny Dykstra, New York Mets at Boston, Oct. 21, 1986
Pete Rose, Cincinnati at Oakland, Oct. 20, 1972
Lou Brock, St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit, Oct. 6, 1968
Al Smith, Cleveland at New York Giants, Sept. 30, 1954
Gene Woodling, New York Yankees at Brooklyn, Oct. 4, 1953
David Jones, Detroit at Pittsburgh, Oct. 13, 1909
|Bottom of first
Chris Taylor, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros, Oct. 24, 2017.
Curtis Granderson, New York Mets vs. Kansas City, Nov. 1, 2015.
x-Alcides Escobar, Kansas City vs. New York Mets, Oct. 27, 2015.
Dustin Pedroia, Boston vs. Colorado, Oct. 24, 2007
Davey Lopes, Los Angeles vs. New York Yankees, Oct. 17, 1978
Wayne Garrett, New York Mets vs. Oakland, Oct. 16, 1973
Tommie Agee, New York Mets vs. Baltimore, Oct. 14, 1969
Don Buford, Baltimore vs. New York Mets, Oct. 11, 1969
William Bruton, Milwaukee Braves vs. New York Yankees, Oct. 2, 1958
Dale Mitchell, Cleveland vs. Boston Braves, Oct. 10, 1948
Phil Rizzuto, New York Yankees vs. Brooklyn, Oct. 5, 1942
x-Patrick Doherty, Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh, Oct. 2, 1903
x-inside-the-park home runs