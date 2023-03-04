Friday

At The Princess Mundo Imperial

Acapulco, Mexico

Purse: $2,013,940

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Friday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Semifinals

Tommy Paul (7), United States, def. Taylor Fritz (3), United States, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (2).

Alex de Minaur (8), Australia, def. Holger Rune (4), Denmark, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, 6-4, 4-6, 10-4.

Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Ben McLachlan, Japan, 7-5, 6-7 (2), 13-11.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

