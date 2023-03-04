Friday
At The Princess Mundo Imperial
Acapulco, Mexico
Purse: $2,013,940
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Friday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Semifinals
Tommy Paul (7), United States, def. Taylor Fritz (3), United States, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (2).
Alex de Minaur (8), Australia, def. Holger Rune (4), Denmark, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Semifinals
Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, 6-4, 4-6, 10-4.
Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Ben McLachlan, Japan, 7-5, 6-7 (2), 13-11.
