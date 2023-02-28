Tuesday
At The Princess Mundo Imperial
Acapulco, Mexico
Purse: $2,013,940
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, 6-0, 1-0, ret.
Nuno Borges, Portugal, def. Nick Chappell, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (3), Britain, 6-3, 6-7 (7), 11-9.
