Wednesday
At The Princess Mundo Imperial
Acapulco, Mexico
Purse: $2,013,940
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 6-2, 6-0.
Frances Tiafoe (6), United States, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-2, 7-6 (6).
Tommy Paul (7), United States, def. Michael Mmoh, United States, 6-4, 2-2, ret.
Alex de Minaur (8), Australia, def. Jacopo Berrettini, Italy, 6-1, 6-0.
Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Casper Ruud (2), Norway, 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (5).
