Wednesday

At The Princess Mundo Imperial

Acapulco, Mexico

Purse: $2,013,940

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 6-2, 6-0.

Frances Tiafoe (6), United States, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Tommy Paul (7), United States, def. Michael Mmoh, United States, 6-4, 2-2, ret.

Alex de Minaur (8), Australia, def. Jacopo Berrettini, Italy, 6-1, 6-0.

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Casper Ruud (2), Norway, 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (5).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you