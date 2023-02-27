Monday
At The Princess Mundo Imperial
Acapulco, Mexico
Purse: $2,013,940
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Monday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Taylor Fritz (3), United States, def. John Isner, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Michael Mmoh, United States, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-1.
Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-7 (4), 6-0, 7-5.
Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Christopher Eubanks, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Frances Tiafoe (6), United States, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 7-6 (6), 6-4.
Holger Rune (4), Denmark, def. Ben Shelton, United States, 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-2.
