Monday
At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
Washington
Purse: $1,953,285
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Monday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 64
Kyle Edmund, Britain, def. Yosuke Watanuki, Japan, 6-4, 7-6 (8).
Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Denis Kudla, United States, def. Michael Mmoh, United States, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-2, 6-3.
Borna Gojo, Croatia, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Simona Halep (3), Romania, def. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-3, 7-5.
Daria Saville, Australia, def. Mirjam Bjorklund, Sweden, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4).
Jessica Pegula (1), United States, def. Hailey Baptiste, United States, 6-2, 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Mackenzie McDonald, United States, and Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-8.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Monica Niculescu (3), Romania, def. Clara Tauson, Denmark, and Emma Raducanu, Britain, 6-4, 6-1.
