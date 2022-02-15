Tuesday
At Jockey Club Brasileiro
Rio de Janeiro
Purse: $1,660,290
Surface: Red clay
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Federico Coria, Argentina, def. Cristian Garin (5), Chile, 6-2, 6-0.
Fernando Verdasco, Spain, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 6-2, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Pablo Carreno Busta and Carlos Alcaraz, Spain, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 1-6, 6-3, 10-7.