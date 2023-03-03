Friday
At Club Sonoma
Monterrey, Mexico
Purse: $259,303
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MONTERREY, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Friday from Abierto GNP Seguros at Club Sonoma (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Quarterfinals
Zhu Lin (5), China, def. Caroline Dolehide, United States, 6-3, 6-2.
Women's Doubles
Semifinals
Yuliana Lizarazo and Maria Paulina Perez Garcia, Colombia, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Anna Bondar (1), Hungary, walkover.
