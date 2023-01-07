Saturday

At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre

Adelaide, Australia

Purse: $826,837

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Semifinals

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-3, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Championship

Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend (6), United States, def. Storm Sanders, Australia, and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

