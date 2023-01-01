Sunday
At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
Adelaide, Australia
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Qualification
Linda Noskova, Czech Republic, def. Anastasia Potapova (3), Russia, 6-3, 6-2.
Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Storm Sanders, Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Claire Liu (9), United States, def. Katerina Siniakova (5), Czech Republic, 0-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Shelby Rogers (4), United States, def. Kimberly Birrell, Australia, 6-1, 6-2.
Anhelina Kalinina (1), Ukraine, def. Anna Bondar, Hungary, 6-1, 6-1.
Marta Kostyuk (11), Ukraine, def. Mayar Sherif (6), Egypt, 6-3, 6-1.
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Garbine Muguruza, Spain, 0-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1.
Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Women's Doubles
Round of 32
Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos, Hungary, def. Alison Riske-Amritraj, United States, and Angelina Gabueva, Russia, 6-1, 6-0.
Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, def. Han Xinyun, China, and Vivian Heisen, Germany, 7-5, 6-3.
Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, 6-1, 7-5.
Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Mayar Sherif, Egypt, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-3.
