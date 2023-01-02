Monday
At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
Adelaide, Australia
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Linda Noskova, Czech Republic, def. Daria Kasatkina (3), Russia, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-3.
Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1.
Veronika Kudermetova (4), Russia, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 6-3, 6-0.
Women's Doubles
Round of 32
Sabrina Santamaria and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, def. Priscilla Hon and Kimberly Birrell, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.
Lidziya Marozava and Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Anna Bondar, Hungary, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.
Marketa Vondrousova and Miriam Kolodziejova, Czech Republic, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, 7-5, 6-4.
