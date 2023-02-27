Monday
At Westwood Country Club
Austin, TX
Purse: $259,303
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
AUSTIN, TX (AP) _ Results Monday from ATX Open at Westwood Country Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Katie Volynets, United States, def. Alison Riske-Amritraj, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0.
Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Ann Li, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Mirjam Bjorklund, Sweden, def. Alycia Parks (7), United States, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Anna-Lena Friedsam (3), Germany, def. Lena Papadakis, Germany, and Adrienn Nagy, Hungary, 3-6, 6-2, 10-5.
