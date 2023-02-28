Tuesday

At Westwood Country Club

Austin, TX

Purse: $259,303

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

AUSTIN, TX (AP) _ Results Tuesday from ATX Open at Westwood Country Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Anastasia Potapova (3), Russia, def. Elizabeth Mandlik, United States, 6-2, 6-0.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Charlotte Chavatipon, United States, and Sabina Zeynalova, Ukraine, def. Yu-Chieh Hsieh, Taiwan, and Beatrice Gumulya, Indonesia, 6-3, 6-4.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you