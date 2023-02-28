Tuesday
At Westwood Country Club
Austin, TX
Purse: $259,303
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
AUSTIN, TX (AP) _ Results Tuesday from ATX Open at Westwood Country Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Anastasia Potapova (3), Russia, def. Elizabeth Mandlik, United States, 6-2, 6-0.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Charlotte Chavatipon, United States, and Sabina Zeynalova, Ukraine, def. Yu-Chieh Hsieh, Taiwan, and Beatrice Gumulya, Indonesia, 6-3, 6-4.
