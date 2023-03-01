Wednesday

At Westwood Country Club

Austin, TX

Purse: $259,303

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

AUSTIN, TX (AP) _ Results Wednesday from ATX Open at Westwood Country Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Katie Volynets, United States, def. Anastasia Potapova (3), Russia, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Erin Routliffe (2), New Zealand, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, and Dalma Galfi, Hungary, 6-2, 6-1.

