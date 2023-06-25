Sunday
At Bad Homburg Tennis Club
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: $259,303
Surface: Grass
HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Sunday from Bad Homburg Open at Bad Homburg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Rebeka Masarova, Spain, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-3, 6-2.
Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, def. Katie Volynets, United States, 6-0, 6-4.
Alize Cornet, France, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-4, 6-2.
Sara Errani, Italy, def. Maryna Zanevska, Belgium, 6-2, 6-3.
