Sunday

At Bad Homburg Tennis Club

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: $259,303

Surface: Grass

HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Sunday from Bad Homburg Open at Bad Homburg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Rebeka Masarova, Spain, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-3, 6-2.

Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, def. Katie Volynets, United States, 6-0, 6-4.

Alize Cornet, France, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-4, 6-2.

Sara Errani, Italy, def. Maryna Zanevska, Belgium, 6-2, 6-3.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you