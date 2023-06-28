Wednesday
At Bad Homburg Tennis Club
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: $259,303
Surface: Grass
HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Bad Homburg Open at Bad Homburg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 16
Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, 6-2, 6-4.
Women's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Ingrid Neel, Estonia, and Fang-Hsien Wu, Taiwan, def. Angela Kulikov and Sophie Chang, United States, 7-6 (1), 6-1.
