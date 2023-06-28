Wednesday

At Bad Homburg Tennis Club

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: $259,303

Surface: Grass

HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Bad Homburg Open at Bad Homburg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, 6-2, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Ingrid Neel, Estonia, and Fang-Hsien Wu, Taiwan, def. Angela Kulikov and Sophie Chang, United States, 7-6 (1), 6-1.

