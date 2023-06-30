Friday
At Bad Homburg Tennis Club
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: $259,303
Surface: Grass
HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Friday from Bad Homburg Open at Bad Homburg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Semifinals
Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, def. Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, walkover.
Women's Doubles
Semifinals
Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Ingrid Martins, Brazil, def. Ingrid Neel, Estonia, and Fang-Hsien Wu, Taiwan, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
