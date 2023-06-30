Friday

At Bad Homburg Tennis Club

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: $259,303

Surface: Grass

HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Friday from Bad Homburg Open at Bad Homburg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Semifinals

Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, def. Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, walkover.

Women's Doubles

Semifinals

Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Ingrid Martins, Brazil, def. Ingrid Neel, Estonia, and Fang-Hsien Wu, Taiwan, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you