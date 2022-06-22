Wednesday

At Bad Homburg Tennis Club

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: $239,477

Surface: Grass

HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Bad Homburg Open at Bad Homburg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Alize Cornet (9), France, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Sabine Lisicki, Germany, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

Amanda Anisimova (6), United States, def. Ann Li, United States, 6-0, 6-2.

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Katie Swan, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

