Wednesday
At Bad Homburg Tennis Club
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: $239,477
Surface: Grass
HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Bad Homburg Open at Bad Homburg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 16
Alize Cornet (9), France, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Sabine Lisicki, Germany, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.
Amanda Anisimova (6), United States, def. Ann Li, United States, 6-0, 6-2.
Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Katie Swan, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.
