Tuesday
At Bad Homburg Tennis Club
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: $259,303
Surface: Grass
HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Bad Homburg Open at Bad Homburg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 16
Varvara Gracheva (8), Russia, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 6-2, 7-5.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, def. Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, and Anna Bondar, Hungary, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.