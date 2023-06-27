Tuesday

At Bad Homburg Tennis Club

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: $259,303

Surface: Grass

HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Bad Homburg Open at Bad Homburg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Varvara Gracheva (8), Russia, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 6-2, 7-5.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, def. Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, and Anna Bondar, Hungary, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you