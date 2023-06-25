Sunday
At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club
Berlin
Purse: €678,814
Surface: Grass
BERLIN (AP) _ Results Sunday from Bett1Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Championship
Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, def. Donna Vekic, Croatia, 6-2, 7-6 (6).
Women's Doubles
Championship
Caroline Garcia, France, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Katerina Siniakova and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 4-6, 7-6 (8), 10-4.
