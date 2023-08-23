Wednesday
At XS Tennis Village
Chicago
Purse: $115,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
CHICAGO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Chcago Women's Open at XS Tennis Village (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 16
Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Varvara Lepchenko, United States, walkover.
Kateryna Baindl, Ukraine, def. Sophie Chang, United States, 7-6 (1), 6-2.
Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.
Rebeka Masarova (6), Spain, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Claire Liu, United States, def. Storm Hunter, Australia, 6-0, 6-4.
Kamilla Rakhimova (8), Russia, def. Clervie Ngounoue, United States, 6-0, 5-7, 6-1.
Women's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Ingrid Neel (1), Estonia, def. Irina Khromacheva, Russia, and Panna Udvardy, Hungary, 7-5, 6-3.
