Wednesday

At XS Tennis Village

Chicago

Purse: $115,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CHICAGO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Chcago Women's Open at XS Tennis Village (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Varvara Lepchenko, United States, walkover.

Kateryna Baindl, Ukraine, def. Sophie Chang, United States, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

Rebeka Masarova (6), Spain, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Claire Liu, United States, def. Storm Hunter, Australia, 6-0, 6-4.

Kamilla Rakhimova (8), Russia, def. Clervie Ngounoue, United States, 6-0, 5-7, 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Ingrid Neel (1), Estonia, def. Irina Khromacheva, Russia, and Panna Udvardy, Hungary, 7-5, 6-3.

