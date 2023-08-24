Thursday
At XS Tennis Village
Chicago
Purse: $115,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
CHICAGO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Chcago Women's Open at XS Tennis Village (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Quarterfinals
Lucia Bronzetti (5), Italy, def. Kateryna Baindl, Ukraine, walkover.
Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Claire Liu, United States, def. Rebeka Masarova (6), Spain, 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (3).
