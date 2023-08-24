Thursday

At XS Tennis Village

Chicago

Purse: $115,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CHICAGO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Chcago Women's Open at XS Tennis Village (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Quarterfinals

Lucia Bronzetti (5), Italy, def. Kateryna Baindl, Ukraine, walkover.

Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Claire Liu, United States, def. Rebeka Masarova (6), Spain, 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (3).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you