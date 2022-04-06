Wednesday
At Centro de Alto Rendimiento
Bogota, Colombia
Purse: $239,477
Surface: Red clay
BOGOTA, COLOMBIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Copa Colsanitas at Centro de Alto Rendimiento (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 16
Mirjam Bjorklund, Sweden, def. Yuliana Lizarazo, Colombia, 6-1, 6-4.
Laura Pigossi, Brazil, def. Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, 6-3, 6-2.
Tatjana Maria, Germany, def. Rebecca Peterson (3), Sweden, 6-1, 6-4.
Elina Avanesyan, Russia, def. Lucrezia Stefanini, Italy, 6-2, 6-2.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Tara Moore, Britain, and Emina Bektas, United States, def. Barbara Gatica, Chile, and Rebeca Pereira, Brazil, 6-3, 6-2.
