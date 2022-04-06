Wednesday
At Family Circle Tennis Center
Charleston, S.C.
Purse: $1,000,000
Surface: Green clay
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Credit One Charleston Open at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Madison Keys (9), United States, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, 6-3, 6-1.
Alize Cornet (12), France, def. Hailey Baptiste, United States, 6-3, 6-2.
Amanda Anisimova (15), United States, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-1, 6-2.
CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Jessica Pegula (6), United States, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-2, 6-1.
Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Elena Rybakina (5), Kazakhstan, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
