Tuesday

At Family Circle Tennis Center

Charleston, S.C.

Purse: $1,000,000

Surface: Green clay

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Credit One Charleston Open at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 64

Hailey Baptiste, United States, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, 6-3, 6-0.

Lauren Davis, United States, def. Mariam Bolkvadze, Georgia, 6-2, 6-3.

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Katie Volynets, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Belinda Bencic (10), Switzerland, def. Wang Xiyu, China, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Emma Navarro, United States, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 3-0, ret.

CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Anastasia Gasanova, Russia, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Robin Anderson, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (9).

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Zhang Shuai, China, and Caroline Dolehide (1), United States, def. Anastassia Rodionova, Australia, and Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-2, 4-6, 10-6.

