Tuesday
At Family Circle Tennis Center
Charleston, S.C.
Purse: $1,000,000
Surface: Green clay
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Credit One Charleston Open at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 64
Hailey Baptiste, United States, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, 6-3, 6-0.
Lauren Davis, United States, def. Mariam Bolkvadze, Georgia, 6-2, 6-3.
Magda Linette, Poland, def. Katie Volynets, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Belinda Bencic (10), Switzerland, def. Wang Xiyu, China, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Emma Navarro, United States, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 3-0, ret.
CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Anastasia Gasanova, Russia, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Robin Anderson, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (9).
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Zhang Shuai, China, and Caroline Dolehide (1), United States, def. Anastassia Rodionova, Australia, and Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-2, 4-6, 10-6.
