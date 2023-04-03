Monday
At Family Circle Tennis Center
Charleston, S.C.
Purse: $780,637
Surface: Green clay
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Monday from Credit One Charleston Open at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 64
Madison Brengle, United States, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 6-3, 6-4.
Irina-Camelia Begu (15), Romania, def. Dalma Galfi, Hungary, 6-1, 7-5.
Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Paula Ormaechea, Argentina, 6-1, 6-1.
Linda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, def. Jil Teichmann (14), Switzerland, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.
Julia Grabher, Austria, def. Zhang Shuai (10), China, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Ena Shibahara, Japan, and Giuliana Olmos (1), Mexico, def. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 7-5, 6-2.
