Monday

At Family Circle Tennis Center

Charleston, S.C.

Purse: $780,637

Surface: Green clay

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Monday from Credit One Charleston Open at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 64

Madison Brengle, United States, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 6-3, 6-4.

Irina-Camelia Begu (15), Romania, def. Dalma Galfi, Hungary, 6-1, 7-5.

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Paula Ormaechea, Argentina, 6-1, 6-1.

Linda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, def. Jil Teichmann (14), Switzerland, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Julia Grabher, Austria, def. Zhang Shuai (10), China, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Ena Shibahara, Japan, and Giuliana Olmos (1), Mexico, def. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 7-5, 6-2.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

