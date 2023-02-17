Friday

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $780,637

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Friday from Qatar Total Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Semifinals

Jessica Pegula (2), United States, def. Maria Sakkari (5), Greece, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Veronika Kudermetova (8), Russia, 6-0, 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Championship

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (1), United States, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (2), Latvia, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7.

