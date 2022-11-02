Wednesday

At Midland Community Tennis Center

Midland

Purse: $115,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIDLAND (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Dow Tennis Classic at Midland Community Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Sophie Chang, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Jang Su Jeong, South Korea, def. Kayla Day, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Robin Anderson, United States, def. Katrina Scott, United States, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Zhu Lin, China, and Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, def. Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Kaitlyn Christian (3), United States, 6-1, 6-2.

Robin Montgomery and Ashlyn Krueger, United States, def. Sabrina Santamaria and Catherine Harrison (4), United States, 2-6, 7-5, 10-7.

