Wednesday
At Midland Community Tennis Center
Midland
Purse: $115,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MIDLAND (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Dow Tennis Classic at Midland Community Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Sophie Chang, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (7).
Jang Su Jeong, South Korea, def. Kayla Day, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Robin Anderson, United States, def. Katrina Scott, United States, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Zhu Lin, China, and Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, def. Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Kaitlyn Christian (3), United States, 6-1, 6-2.
Robin Montgomery and Ashlyn Krueger, United States, def. Sabrina Santamaria and Catherine Harrison (4), United States, 2-6, 7-5, 10-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.