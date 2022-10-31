Monday
At Midland Community Tennis Center
Midland
Purse: $115,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MIDLAND (AP) _ Results Monday from Dow Tennis Classic at Midland Community Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Qualification
Katherine Sebov (5), Canada, def. Sophie Chang (4), United States, 6-1, 7-6.
Kayla Day (1), United States, def. Francesca Di Lorenzo (7), United States, 6-3, 6-3.
Robin Montgomery (8), United States, def. Diana Shnaider (2), Russia, 6-3, 6-2.
Elvina Kalieva (3), United States, def. Jamie Loeb (6), United States, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6.
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Ann Li, United States, def. Varvara Gracheva (6), Russia, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Zhu Lin (3), China, def. Louisa Chirico, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Zhang Shuai (1), China, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Hanna Chang and Francesca Di Lorenzo, United States, 6-2, 6-1.
Emina Bektas and Ingrid Neel, United States, def. Gabriela Lee and Elena Teodora Cadar, Romania, 6-1, 6-1.
Asia Muhammad and Alycia Parks (1), United States, def. Jamie Loeb, United States, and Elysia Bolton, Australia, 2-6, 6-3, 10-6.
Angela Kulikov and Sophie Chang (2), United States, def. Madison Brengle and Kayla Day, United States, 6-3, 0-6 (30), 10-6.
