Tuesday
At Midland Community Tennis Center
Midland
Purse: $115,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MIDLAND (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Dow Tennis Classic at Midland Community Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Magdalena Frech, Poland, def. CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Katherine Sebov, Canada, def. Robin Montgomery, United States, 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-3.
Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Maria Mateas, United States, 7-5, 6-2.
