Tuesday

At Midland Community Tennis Center

Midland

Purse: $115,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIDLAND (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Dow Tennis Classic at Midland Community Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Magdalena Frech, Poland, def. CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Katherine Sebov, Canada, def. Robin Montgomery, United States, 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-3.

Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Maria Mateas, United States, 7-5, 6-2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you