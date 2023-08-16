Wednesday

At Taube Tennis Center

Stanford

Purse: $160,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

STANFORD (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Golden Gate Open at Taube Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, def. Nao Hibino (4), Japan, 7-5, 2-0, ret.

Yuan Yue, China, def. Kateryna Baindl (6), Ukraine, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Round of 32

Iryna Shymanovich, Belarus, and Kamilla Rakhimova (3), Russia, def. Valeria Savinykh, Russia, and Nao Hibino, Japan, walkover.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Angela Kulikov and Ashlyn Krueger, United States, def. Eri Hozumi and Mai Hontama, Japan, 6-4, 6-2.

Ivana Corley and Carmen Corley, United States, def. Quinn Gleason and Dalayna Hewitt, United States, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you