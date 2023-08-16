Wednesday
At Taube Tennis Center
Stanford
Purse: $160,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
STANFORD (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Golden Gate Open at Taube Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 16
Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, def. Nao Hibino (4), Japan, 7-5, 2-0, ret.
Yuan Yue, China, def. Kateryna Baindl (6), Ukraine, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2.
Women's Doubles
Round of 32
Iryna Shymanovich, Belarus, and Kamilla Rakhimova (3), Russia, def. Valeria Savinykh, Russia, and Nao Hibino, Japan, walkover.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Angela Kulikov and Ashlyn Krueger, United States, def. Eri Hozumi and Mai Hontama, Japan, 6-4, 6-2.
Ivana Corley and Carmen Corley, United States, def. Quinn Gleason and Dalayna Hewitt, United States, 7-6 (6), 6-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.