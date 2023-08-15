Tuesday

At Taube Tennis Center

Stanford

Purse: $160,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

STANFORD (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Golden Gate Open at Taube Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Zhuoxuan Bai, China, def. Marina Bassols Ribera, Spain, 6-4, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Round of 32

Quinn Gleason and Dalayna Hewitt, United States, def. Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Ingrid Martins (1), Brazil, 6-1, 3-6, 10-7.

