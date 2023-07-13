Thursday

At Tennis Club de Contrexeville

Contrexeville, France

Purse: €100,000

Surface: Red clay

CONTREXEVILLE, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Grand Est Open 88 at Tennis Club de Contrexeville (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Cristina Bucsa (2), Spain, def. Tessah Andrianjafitrimo, France, 6-0, 6-0.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Kristina Mladenovic and Amandine Hesse, France, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Bibiane Schoofs (1), Netherlands, 6-2, 6-2.

Amina Anshba, Russia, and Anastasia Detiuc, Czech Republic, def. Margaux Rouvroy and Elsa Jacquemot, France, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

