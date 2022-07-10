Sunday
At Tennis Club de Contrexeville
Contrexeville, France
Purse: €115,000
Surface: Red clay
CONTREXEVILLE, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Sunday from Grand Est Open 88 at Tennis Club de Contrexeville (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Championship
Sara Errani, Italy, def. Dalma Galfi (6), Hungary, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4).
Women's Doubles
Championship
Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Tereza Mihalikova (1), Slovakia, def. Han Xinyun, China, and Alexandra Panova (2), Russia, 7-6 (8), 6-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.