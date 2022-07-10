Sunday

At Tennis Club de Contrexeville

Contrexeville, France

Purse: €115,000

Surface: Red clay

CONTREXEVILLE, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Sunday from Grand Est Open 88 at Tennis Club de Contrexeville (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Championship

Sara Errani, Italy, def. Dalma Galfi (6), Hungary, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4).

Women's Doubles

Championship

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Tereza Mihalikova (1), Slovakia, def. Han Xinyun, China, and Alexandra Panova (2), Russia, 7-6 (8), 6-2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you