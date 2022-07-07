Thursday

At Tennis Club de Contrexeville

Contrexeville, France

Purse: €115,000

Surface: Red clay

CONTREXEVILLE, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Grand Est Open 88 at Tennis Club de Contrexeville (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Jasmine Paolini (3), Italy, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-0, 6-3.

Dalma Galfi (6), Hungary, def. Alexandra Cadantu-Ignatik, Romania, 6-4, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Laura-Ioana Paar, Romania, and Julia Lohoff, Germany, def. Alice Robbe and Margaux Rouvroy, France, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

