Monday

At Club des Cheminots

Rabat, Morocco

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Red clay

RABAT, MOROCCO (AP) _ Results Monday from Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem at Club des Cheminots (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, def. Ekaterina Reyngold, Russia, 6-1, 6-2.

Arantxa Rus (7), Netherlands, def. Lulu Sun, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-0.

Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Marcela Zacarias, Mexico, 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Dalma Galfi, Hungary, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, 6-2, 7-5.

Garbine Muguruza (1), Spain, def. Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-2.

Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. You Xiaodi, China, 6-0, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Tara Moore, Britain, and Paula Kania-Chodun, Poland, def. Kristina Mladenovic and Clara Burel, France, 6-2, 6-4.

