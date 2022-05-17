Tuesday
At Club des Cheminots
Rabat, Morocco
Purse: $251,750
Surface: Red clay
RABAT, MOROCCO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem at Club des Cheminots (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Claire Liu, United States, def. Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.
Anna Bondar (5), Hungary, def. Cristiana Ferrando, Italy, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.
Clara Burel, France, def. Panna Udvardy, Hungary, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3).
Mayar Sherif (4), Egypt, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 6-0, 6-2.
Women's Singles
Round of 16
Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Petra Marcinko, Croatia, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.
Ajla Tomljanovic (2), Australia, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 7-5, 6-2.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Alexandra Panova (2), Russia, def. Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, 6-1, 7-5.
Emily Webley-Smith, Britain, and Ingrid Gamarra Martins, Brazil, def. Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers and Irene Burillo Escorihuela, Spain, 7-5, 7-6 (11).
Yana Sizikova, Russia, and Anastasia Detiuc, Czech Republic, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Catherine Harrison (5), United States, 6-2, 6-3.
Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi (1), Japan, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-2, 6-4.
Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Mayar Sherif, Egypt, def. Amina Anshba, Russia, and Panna Udvardy, Hungary, 7-6 (8), 7-5.
