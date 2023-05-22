Monday

At Club des Cheminots

Rabat, Morocco

Purse: $259,303

Surface: Red clay

RABAT, MOROCCO (AP) _ Results Monday from Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem at Club des Cheminots (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Peyton Stearns, United States, def. Panna Udvardy, Hungary, 6-1, 6-1.

Julia Riera, Argentina, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-3, 6-0.

Jana Fett, Croatia, def. Sada Nahimana, Burundi, 6-0, 6-4.

Yulia Putintseva (6), Kazakhstan, def. Aya El Aouni, Morocco, 6-1, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Makoto Ninomiya (2), Japan, def. Luca Udvardy, Hungary, and Malak El Allami, Morocco, 6-1, 6-2.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you