Monday
At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: €225,480
Surface: Red clay
HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Monday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Noma Noha Akugue, Germany, def. Laura Pigossi, Brazil, 7-5, 6-4.
Yulia Putintseva (6), Kazakhstan, def. Elsa Jacquemot, France, 6-2, 6-4.
Diana Shnaider, Russia, def. Polina Kudermetova, Russia, 6-0, 4-6, 6-1.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Vivian Heisen, Germany, and Ingrid Neel (3), Estonia, def. Rosalie Van Der Hoek, Netherlands, and Magali Kempen, Belgium, 6-3, 4-1, ret.
Melanie Klaffner and Sinja Kraus, Austria, def. Michaela Bayerlova, Czech Republic, and Nika Radisic, Slovenia, 6-4, 6-1.
Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Anna Danilina (1), Kazakhstan, def. Despina Papamichail, Greece, and Nuria Brancaccio, Italy, 6-0, 6-2.
