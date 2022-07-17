Sunday
At Europe Tennis Center
Budapest, Hungary
Purse: €203,024
Surface: Red clay
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY (AP) _ Results Sunday from Hungarian Grand Prix at Europe Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Championship
Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-3.
Women's Doubles
Championship
Oksana Kalashnikova and Ekaterine Gorgodze (4), Georgia, def. Katarzyna Piter, Poland, and Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, 1-6, 6-4, 10-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.