Sunday

At Europe Tennis Center

Budapest, Hungary

Purse: €203,024

Surface: Red clay

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY (AP) _ Results Sunday from Hungarian Grand Prix at Europe Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Championship

Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Championship

Oksana Kalashnikova and Ekaterine Gorgodze (4), Georgia, def. Katarzyna Piter, Poland, and Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, 1-6, 6-4, 10-6.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you