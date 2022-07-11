Monday
At Europe Tennis Center
Budapest, Hungary
Purse: €203,024
Surface: Red clay
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY (AP) _ Results Monday from Hungarian Grand Prix at Europe Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Carolina Alves, Brazil, 6-4, 6-1.
Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse (7), Romania, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Anna Bondar and Panna Udvardy, Hungary, def. Laura-Ioana Paar, Romania, and Julia Lohoff, Germany, 5-7, 6-0, 10-3.
Carolina Alves, Brazil, and Gabriela Lee, Romania, def. Elixane Lechemia, France, and Jesika Maleckova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.
