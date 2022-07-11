Monday

At Europe Tennis Center

Budapest, Hungary

Purse: €203,024

Surface: Red clay

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY (AP) _ Results Monday from Hungarian Grand Prix at Europe Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Carolina Alves, Brazil, 6-4, 6-1.

Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse (7), Romania, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Anna Bondar and Panna Udvardy, Hungary, def. Laura-Ioana Paar, Romania, and Julia Lohoff, Germany, 5-7, 6-0, 10-3.

Carolina Alves, Brazil, and Gabriela Lee, Romania, def. Elixane Lechemia, France, and Jesika Maleckova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you